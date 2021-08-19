What A’Keria Had to Say About Leaving the ‘All Stars 6′ Game Within a Game

The “Rudemption Lip-Sync Smackdown” was featured on episode 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6, and it was a winner-stays-on showdown in which all of the evicted queens competed for the chance to return to the competition.

Except for A’Keria C. Davenport, who declined the opportunity to lip sync in the episode currently airing on Paramount+.

Silky Nutmeg Ganache did a one-of-a-kind (or should that be two-of-a-kind?) solo performance of Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” in boy/girl drag, resulting in an all-time-great Drag Race moment.

Meanwhile, A’Keria has revealed why she chose not to participate in All Stars 6’s dramatic shock.

Why Didn’t A’Keria C. Davenport Play in the ‘All Stars 6’ Game Within a Game?

A’Keria briefly revealed why she didn’t want to compete in the “Rudemption Lip-Sync Smackdown” throughout the program.

“I know I’m a fighting b****, but I’d rather respectfully decline than have my world broken again,” she stated.

“Despite the losses I’ve suffered, I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished. ‘Oh my God, you’re so crazy that you have this second chance and you’re not taking it,’ I’m sure others will say. But I still feel like I’ve been given a second chance because I can now utilize what I’ve learned about myself from this competition to my future adventure.”

A’Keria revealed her dissatisfaction with the show’s manipulations in a July exit interview with Entertainment Weekly, stating she believed she was being set up for failure.

“Honestly, for the past few weeks, I’ve felt like I’ve been criticized a tad bit harder than others, where others have been praised for mediocrity,” she stated. It’s not meant to belittle or disparage anyone’s accomplishments. Because I had seen it in Episode 2, it was simpler for me to accept going home.”

“It can be a dirty game,” she subsequently stated of All Stars.

A’Keria posted on her Instagram and Twitter accounts a few hours before Episode 10 aired. Although it appeared that she was marketing her future performance on Drag Race, once you learn that she denied the chance to return, it reads differently.

