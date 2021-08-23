What a game of ‘Jeopardy!’ Since Mike Richards’ departure as host, actor Ken Jennings has said.

Jeopardy! Mike Richards stepped resigned from his role as the show’s new host on Friday, barely nine days after his appointment was announced.

After a lengthy list of celebrities auditioned to replace the late Alex Trebek as host, it was announced on August 11 that Jeopardy! executive producer Richards and actress Mayim Bialik would be the main presenters.

The dream, however, came crumbling down the next week, when Richards received outrage after resurfacing inflammatory statements he had made on an earlier podcast, and he announced his departure as host.

As the dust settles from the shocking statement, attention is turning to his coworkers, who have mainly been mum on the subject.

Ken Jennings, the most successful Jeopardy! contestant of all time, has been a consulting producer for the show since September of 2020.

While Jennings has been active on Twitter since the news broke, he has yet to openly address the situation with Richards, who will continue to serve as an executive producer on the show.

Since the news broke, Jennings has tweeted about the films Annette and Free Guy, as well as Barry Manilow, his children, his time on The Chase, and his middle name (Wayne, for those who are curious).

Given that Richards is still a member of the show, it’s logical that Jennings has chosen to remain silent on the subject.

Jennings was the first in a long line of famous guest hosts to take the stage in January, as producers looked for a replacement for legendary host Alex Trebek, who died in November.

Richards, who was immediately trailed by Jennings, would face tremendous scrutiny once it was reported that he had obtained the coveted job.

Richards made a series of obscene statements on the podcast The Randumb Show, which he co-hosted between 2013 and 2014, according to a story published last week by The Ringer.

According to The Ringer, on his podcast, which he aired while serving as a co-executive producer on The Price Is, Richards made misogynistic remarks and made insulting remarks about little people and Jews, among other things. This is a condensed version of the information.