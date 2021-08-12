What a game of ‘Jeopardy!’ Mayim Bialik and Mike Richards, the hosts, will collaborate.

Mayim Bialik and Mike Richards have been announced as the new hosts of Jeopardy!, succeeding Alex Trebek.

The classic game show is about to undergo a huge transformation, with the role of host being shared permanently between two people. Bialik will be the show’s first ever permanent female host, and fresh episodes will air on television.

On social media, Bialik has been reacting to the news, and she’s provided some insight into how she and Richards will effectively split the role.

Who will be the host of Jeopardy!? and when are you going to do it?

Richards and Bialik will split hosting duties to share the workload, allowing them to continue their other television roles.

Richards will host the daily syndicated program permanently beginning with Season 38 of Jeopardy!, according to an official statement made by Sony on Wednesday.

Bialik, on the other hand, will host a variety of Jeopardy! primetime and spin-off shows, including the brand-new Jeopardy! National College Championship, which will premiere on ABC next year.

This year’s unique edition of the game will pit 15 colleges from across the country against one another in a two-week battle.

On all versions of Jeopardy!, Richards will continue to act as executive producer. In addition, he will continue to serve as executive producer for Wheel of Fortune.

Bialik has stated that she will continue to star in Call Me Kat, a Fox sitcom that has been renewed for a second season, as well as host her podcast Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown.

What did Mayim Bialik have to say about hosting?

Bialik expressed her joy over the news in a three-minute video shared to Instagram.

“I’m really worried out by it,” she remarked. I’m absolutely ecstatic. I’d be remiss if I didn’t say that I’m a second-generation American whose ancestors were immigrants. My mother’s parents never had a good grasp of the English language, and it’s a strange, humbling, and weird experience to realize how much has changed in my life from the time my grandparents fled Eastern Europe till today. This is insane.”

In addition, Bialik paid homage to her new Jeopardy! co-host. "Mike Richards is the one who truly trained me," she explained.