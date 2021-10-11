‘We’ve Arrived’ is a song by the band ‘We’re Here.’ Shangela on Season 2’s “Most Courageous, Strong, Inspiring” People Shangela on Season 2’s “Most Courageous, Strong, Inspiring” People

We’re Here is the kind of show that makes you cry; it’s moving and motivating, and it’ll undoubtedly benefit a lot of LGBTQIA+ people all over the world.

Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen, and Eureka, all of whom have appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race, star in the film, which follows the three queens as they meet with people in their small, conservative villages and help them embrace their true selves.

They work with LGBTQIA+ people as well as community allies to demonstrate how vital their support is to others. Season 2 sees them tour locations like Selma, Alabama, Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Del Rio, Texas, all while coping with the COVID pandemic’s constraints.

Shangela said she, Bob, and Eureka were able to meet the “most daring, strong, amazing” people through the show, according to The Washington Newsday.

“I continually repeat this program is a gift, not only to the people who watch it and are inspired by it, but also to me,” she added of the whole show.

“I’ve had the opportunity to travel, play, and entertain all over the world, and with this show, We’re Here, I’ve been given the gift of learning even more about our communities, about places I’ve never visited before, and culture and communities I’ve never experienced.”

Shangela met Akeelah, Joseph, and Deborah, as well as civil rights activists from the By the River Center for Humanity, in Selma, where she, Bob, and Eureka met Akeelah, Joseph, and Deborah, as well as civil rights activists from the By the River Center for Humanity, some of whom had witnessed Bloody Sunday in 1965.

During their time in Selma, the trio discovered (through encounters with their three drag children) how the queer population has remained hidden in the town despite its civil rights heritage.

“I met some of the most courageous, strong, amazing, perceptive people that we’ve ever worked with in any season of this show,” Shangela remarked of the group in the fourth episode.

“Selma is already a city with a rich past, as well as a combustible or unpleasant history, as you know from Selma’s racial segregation.

“It provided a fascinating context to this specific episode, and it was crucial.” This is a condensed version of the information.