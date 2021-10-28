‘We’ve Arrived’ is a song by the band ‘We’re Here.’ Shangela Applauds Mayor Bruno Lozano of Del Rio For Being An LGBTQ+ Ally.

Shangela, Eureka, and Bob the Drag Queen visit Del Rio, Texas, for Episode 3 of We’re Here, where they meet three remarkable people: Joey, Esael, and the town’s mayor, Bruno Lozano.

Shangela and Eureka spoke to The Washington Newsday about filming with their respective drag kids, Lozano and Joey, and their experiences on the show.

Shangela praised Lozano, who is still in office, for being such a strong supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, calling him “amazing” for participating in the docu-reality show and performing in drag to a Selena song.

“I often say this show is a gift,” Shangela added, “not only to the people who watch it and are inspired by it, but also to myself.”

“I’ve had the opportunity to travel, play, and entertain all over the world, and this show, We’re Here, has given me the gift of learning even more about our communities, about places I’ve never been before in culture and cultures that I’ve never experienced.”

“And because I’m a Texan, this episode with Bruno was especially meaningful to me, because there’s something special about us Texans.”

“But, also, because Del Rio is this beautiful melting pot of Tehano culture and Mexican culture, of the LGBTQ community, [there’s] someone like Bruno who is there, who is out loud and proud, who is working to ensure the safety, progression, and inclusion of his community in Del Rio, whether they love it or not.”

On the show, Lozano even invited Shangela, Eureka, and Bob to a city council meeting, where he declared in official city records that the LGBTQ+ community would be recognized, that June would be designated as Pride Month in Del Rio, and that the three would be designated as LGBTQ+ advocates for the city.

"They appreciate his work and his devotion to this town, and that was incredibly motivating to watch… [for him]to walk into a council meeting and be such a leader, but also to be shamelessly who he was, and see the inspiration he has on his community even though."