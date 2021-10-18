‘We’ve Arrived’ is a song by the band ‘We’re Here.’ Noah’s ‘Powerful’ Gender Journey as a Non-Binary Drag Kid is described by Eureka.

Eureka, a non-binary drag queen, was matched with Noah in Spartanburg, South Carolina, in the opening episode of We’re Here season 2.

Noah used he/him pronouns and identified as a “confused guy” in touch with their gender when they first met, but Eureka noticed Noah’s internal battle.

Eureka and Noah talked about gender identification and the challenges that can come with it in a conservative place like Spartanburg, but their conversation was cut short due to COVID.

When Eureka and her co-hosts Bob the Drag Queen and Shangela returned a year later to resume filming, they were surprised to hear that they had come out as non-binary and were now using they/them pronouns.

Eureka discussed Noah’s “strong” gender journey and what it was like to encourage a fellow non-binary person realize their authentic self with The Washington Newsday about the new season, which is currently running on HBO.

“I guess I saw who they were when I met Noah a year and a half ago because I saw a mirror reflection of myself,” Eureka revealed. “Their struggle and fear of displaying an image that was not accepted by society.”

“That image that makes us feel better because we’re making other people feel better, and the anxiety of displaying that to the world was completely internal.”

Prior to Noah’s appearance, they went to a thrift store with Eureka to try on dresses, which was a significant point in the show.

Noah mentioned they were nervous and struggled with how they viewed their bodies in the changing room, and Eureka helped them manage those feelings and remained supportive throughout.

“To be honest, I think I was able to help at that thrift store, the time where I pushed them to open up and allow the world to view them a bit differently, and then just to feel it, what it felt like [to be non-binary],” Eureka said.

“It was more than just having other people see it; it was letting Noah experience what it was like to walk in a public setting in something like that, in a dress or something that isn’t socially acceptable, and you just saw their faces light up.”

“You can tell it’s like ‘wow,’ even just watching it,” she said. This is a condensed version of the information.