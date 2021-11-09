‘We’ve Arrived’ is a song by the band ‘We’re Here.’ Like Barbara and Yvon, Bob the Drag Queen will officiate your wedding.

In Episode 5 of “We’re Here,” co-host Bob the Drag Queen officiated at the wedding of her drag daughters Barbara and Yvon.

Bob, Eureka, and Shangela traveled to Evansville, Indiana, for the next episode of the HBO series, where they visited with the activist couple, Methodist clergyman Pastor Craig, and Tunisian refugee Kas, whose sexual identity put his life in danger in his home country.

While Pastor Craig came on the show to show his support for same-sex marriages, which he is not permitted to perform in the Methodist church, ordained minister Bob was able to marry Barbara and Yvon.

The marriages, which took place during the live spectacle the trio put on with their drag children, were covered by Bob in an interview with The Washington Newsday.

Your wedding will be officiated by Bob.

“I mean, I would, I had a lot of fun doing it,” Bob remarked when asked if she’d officiate additional weddings after the episode.

It was truly quite nice, and Barbara and Yvon were delightful, and it was a true honor to do such a service for such significant members of their community.

“Barbara and Yvon are such icons, especially for gay people; they’ve been together for something like 50 years, a truly beautiful tandem of ladies, and a great relationship.”

“My first time officiating was for Dusty Ray Bottoms, a friend of mine, and she requested me to officiate her wedding before I was even on [RuPaul’s] Drag Race. She simply said, you know, her and her boyfriend met at my drag show, and she wanted me to be there when they got married,” Bob continued.

“And I officiated, so yeah, I’m down to officiate some more weddings baby, call me up gal, book me honey!”

Barbara and Yvon deserve praise.

Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram, the show’s creators, also spoke to The Washington Newsday about the episode, praising Barbara and Yvon.

“Barbara and Yvon are extraordinary people, I mean they have an energy,” Warren said. “When they realized we were doing this, they put on their audition tape and said, ‘You know, we always said we’d only get married if it was in an arena by a drag queen, and here’s an opportunity.'”

They didn’t tell us, though. This is a condensed version of the information.