‘We’ve Arrived’ is a song by the band ‘We’re Here.’ Filming in Selma gave Bob the Drag Queen a “life-changing” experience.

Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka visit the historic town of Selma, Alabama in episode 4 of We’re Here.

The town is significant in the history of the civil rights movement since it was here that the Selma to Montgomery marches began in 1965 and where Bloody Sunday on the Edmund Pettus Bridge took place.

Bob, Shangela, and Eureka visited with four River Center for Humanity activists, Lynda Blackmon Lowery, Joyce O’Neal, JoAnne Bland, and Afriyie We-kandodis, who had firsthand involvement with Bloody Sunday.

They spoke with the trio about the event and the civil rights movement, and it was a moving moment for Bob, who broke down in tears as she described how the women had influenced her life as a Black American citizen.

In an interview with The Washington Newsday before of the season premiere, Bob called the episode “life-changing” and said filming in Selma was “amazing.”

“Working with the foot troops in Selma, particularly Ms Lowery, whom I adore and with whom I’m still in contact, was truly life-changing for me,” she stated.

“You’re sitting across from someone whose actions have had a direct impact on your future and your ability to exercise your freedom.

“I am convinced that what happened on Bloody Sunday on the Edmund Pettus Bridge that day had a direct impact on my ability to sit here with you and have this conversation.

“The quick answer is that being a part of such a beautiful experience felt really profound.”

In this episode, Bob collaborated with Akeelah, a transgender woman who wanted to share her story and struggle with acceptance in order to help others who were going through the same thing.

Bob reflected on their time together, saying: “For Season 2, I believe Akeelah and I had a really close bond.

“In the manner she is an optimist and a dreamer, she reminds me a lot of Venus Extravaganza. I really adore getting to see her, and I can’t wait for the rest of the world to see her and love and cherish her as much as I do.” She went on to say how it felt to have Akeelah open up so much on the show, saying, “It felt great to see Akeelah open up so much on the show.” “It was an amazing delight, and I was quite fortunate. This is a condensed version of the information.