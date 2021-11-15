West Virginia became the fourth state to make COVID booster shots available to all adults.

According to the Associated Press, West Virginia became the fourth state in the United States to allow all adults to receive COVID-19 vaccine booster shots on Monday. California, Colorado, and New Mexico are among the states that have implemented new laws in the aim of reducing traffic congestion caused by end-of-year holiday parties.

According to the Associated Press, official recommendations advocate booster doses only for persons 65 and older, younger people who work in high-risk jobs, and those who have underlying health conditions that render them particularly sensitive to the virus. Gov. Jim Justice has been a vocal proponent of receiving boos.