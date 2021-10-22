Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ has ten standout performers.

Wes Anderson has put together another incredible ensemble cast for his latest film, The French Dispatch, which is currently in theaters.

Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, and Tilda Swinton are among his frequent collaborators, while Timothée Chalamet and Jeffrey Wright are working with him for the first time. The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun is the full title of the film, which follows an American magazine based in France.

There are many of stand-out performances in The French Dispatch, with scores of familiar names on the cast list, and we’ve chosen ten to watch out for. It’s difficult to pick only ten to spotlight, so if your favorite didn’t make the cut, there’s a special mention section after the list.

Arthur Howitzer Jr. – Bill Murray

Murray has a crucial essential role, as is typical of Wes Anderson’s films.

Arthur Howitzer Jr., who plays the creator and editor of The French Dispatch magazine, is reported to be modeled on Harold Ross, the co-founder of The New Yorker. Murray’s role in The French Dispatch was shot in just two days, but he is ever-present throughout the film, gliding from scene to scene with a calm atmosphere that has become synonymous with Anderson’s work.

J.K.L. Berensen – Tilda Swinton

Swinton plays J.K.L. Berenson, a writer who also serves as the unofficial narrator of the film’s first set piece, The Concrete Masterpiece. She spends a lot of her screen time expository, giving a presentation to a rapt audience.

Her surprising punchlines are delivered with vigor, and her unflappable demeanor distinguishes her as a one-of-a-kind performer.

Léa Seydoux – SimoneSeydoux makes an impact on screen as a living model for Moses, a jailed genius (Del Toro). As the jail guard who keeps her boyfriend in check, her character rapidly turns into a ruthless rule enforcer.

In her portrayal as Simone, Seydoux balances power with compassion, and she showcases her physical humor in a famous sequence that sees her standing naked in increasingly difficult poses.

Moses Rosenthaler – Benicio del Toro

Co-star Seydoux describes him as a “huge teddy bear,” which is a fitting description because his character Moses is a gorgeous artist who also happens to be a violent criminal.

The protagonist is played by Benicio Del Toro. This is a condensed version of the information.