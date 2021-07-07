Wendy’s SNL Korea Casting Has Outraged Red Velvet K-Pop Fans.

Wendy from the K-pop girl group Red Velvet was recently cast on SNL Korea, causing fury among fans on social media.

Certain fans are concerned for her safety, as some members of the Korean spin-off of America’s Saturday Night Live show were previously accused of sexually abusing prior K-pop idol guests in 2016.

Others have opined that she is a singer, not a comedian, and that the gig would not allow her to display her vocal abilities.

Following the claims, SNL Korea continued to run, but after nine seasons, it was cancelled in May 2018.

The show will return, according to Variety, which first reported it in February. It will be produced by ASTORY, the South Korean production firm behind the cult Netflix original K-drama series Kingdom’s second season.

Wendy’s SNL Korea Casting has enraged fans.

Fans flocked to Twitter to demand that Red Velvet’s management company, SM Entertainment, “FREE WENDY” in a series of tweets.

“They have knowing bros, amazing saturday, and a plethora of youtube based comedy programs yet they choose to throw Wendy to one of the most despised and troublesome shows in Korea,” user @blueflexe remarked. I’m at a point where I can’t handle it any longer. #WENDY OUT SNL @RVsmtown @SMTOWNGLOBAL #WENDY OUT SNL #WENDY OUT SNL #WENDY OUT SNL #WENDY OUT SNL #WENDY OUT SNL #WENDY OUT S Since it was first shared on Wednesday, the post has received over 1,000 likes.

In a picture that has received over 300 likes since it was uploaded, user @squidzalabim wrote: “I would’ve backed the notion of the show wanting to transform its prior image to a positive one but employing the same staff that were engaged in those past controversies???? #WENDY OUT SNL.”

“SM has thousands of alternatives to put Wendy on any show,” user @wendycheekies tweeted. BEGIN AGAIN with Dingo, Nolto, Weekly Idol, Sea of Hope, and BEGIN AGAIN with BEGIN AGAIN with BEGIN AGAIN with BEGIN AGAIN with BEGIN AGAIN with BEGIN AG Despite this, they chose to cast her in a contentious show that was canceled due to a slew of concerns, including sexual assaults. @SMTOWNGLOBAL #WENDY OUT SNL #WENDY OUT SNL #WENDY OUT SNL #WENDY OUT SNL #WENDY OUT After being tweeted, the post earned over 1,000 likes.

“We need Wendy to join a show where she can really showcase her talents as a singer,” remarked user @RedVelvetStats. She’s not a comic; she’s a singer. Don’t send her to this show, which has a history of being difficult and having a negative reputation. SM, that’s it!

Another user added to the conversation. This is a condensed version of the information.