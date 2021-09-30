‘Welcome to the Blumhouse’: The Complete Horror Anthology Series on Amazon

Blumhouse Productions, the studio behind Get Out, Paranormal Activity, and The Purge, is one of the most well-known horror studios of the modern era. It has also partnered up with Amazon Studios to release four new terrifying movies just in time for Halloween, as it did in 2020.

Joey King and Peter Sarsgaard, as well as Sarita Choudhury and Phylicia Rashad, starred in the first season, which premiered in 2020.

In an unusual bunch of films this year, stars such as Barbara Hershey and Richard Brake have joined the mix.

The Manor and Bingo is Hell, both starring elderly performers, are among the films, along with a teenage vampire thriller and a Mexican-American ghost story.

The four films are broken down on this website ahead of their release.

On October 1st, Bingo Is Hell was released.

Bingo Is Hell, directed by Gigi Saul Guerroro, is one of two films in the collection that focuses on seniors.

When the enigmatic Mr. Big (Richard Brake) takes over her beloved bingo hall, Lupita (played by Adriana Barraza), a 60-something community activist, rallies her friends to fight back.

However, when some of her neighbors start turning up dead, she believes there’s something more going on because anytime somebody yells “Bingo!” a demonic presence appears and kills them.

The film also stars L. Scott Caldwell and Joshua Caleb Johnson.

On October 1st, the film Black As Night was released.

A menace begins to creep up on the citizens of New Orleans, with dead being discovered with puncture wounds in their throats.

When her mother becomes the next victim, 15-year-old Shawna (Ashja Cooper) and her friends embark on a vampire hunt in the hopes of putting an end to the town’s latest evil.

However, when they begin their mission, they find that the conflict had been going on for a long time before they arrived.

Fabrizio Guido, Mason Beauchamp, Abbie Gayle, Craig Tate, and Keith David also star in this film. Maritte Lee Go is the director.

On October 8, The Manor was released.

The Manor, written and directed by Axelle Carolyn, is another film that focuses on the elderly.

After she worries she is becoming a burden to her family, Judith (Barbara Hershey) moves into an assisted living facility.

She makes an effort to get along with the other patients and personnel, but she is plagued by bizarre visions and the untimely deaths of otherwise healthy residents. This is a condensed version of the information.