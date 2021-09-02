Weeping Boy Attempts to Prevent Fish from Becoming Family Dinner

A family that planned to dine a fresh fish they bought at the market almost missed out on the supper when their young son took it to keep it alive.

The fish was stolen by the boy’s preschool-aged child when he understood his grandma was preparing to kill it for the family to eat, according to the boy’s father, who only gave his surname Cheng.

Cheng said he bought the live fish on July 19 at a wet market in Handan, Hebei Province in northern China.

Fresh meat and seafood are sold at wet markets in China and Southeast Asia, and many also sell live fish and other animals.

Cheng explained that when he came home, he placed the fish in a sink to keep it alive and fresh until it was time to prepare it.

According to Cheng, his son was ecstatic to discover the live fish in the sink, and he let him play with it.

The boy’s grandma, on the other hand, intended to kill the fish for lunch, so he snatched it and bolted.

Cheng discovered his son crying and petting the fish in an attempt to console it about its impending demise while the video was being recorded. Despite the fact that fish require water to breathe, certain species can go for hours without it.

Cheng admitted that he had not anticipated his son being so devoted to the family’s meal. Finally, while his son was not watching, he killed the fish.

China consumes more fish than any other country on the planet, yet the sheer size of the country obscures a distinct trend. According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, the country ranks 23rd in fish consumption per capita.

China is also the world’s top fish exporter, with commerce with other countries totaling $19.22 billion in 2019.

According to the organization Blue Ocean Network, much of that catch comes from regions far away from the Chinese mainland. According to the NGO, China has registered approximately 2,600 fishing vessels, roughly ten times what the US sends into the oceans.

According to the China Africa Network, they go as far as the Atlantic coast of western Africa, depleting ocean stocks that other countries rely on. The. This is a condensed version of the information.