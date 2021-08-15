Week 5 of ‘Love Island U.K.’ Recap: Betrayal and Broken Hearts

With Casa Amor on the horizon, Love Island UK is becoming more exciting. This year’s drama has been kept to a bare minimum, and romance hasn’t exactly blossomed across the villa. Thankfully, that will change in week 5, when ten new islanders arrive and the existing islanders are separated for three days. Here’s what happened in Love Island U.K.’s fifth week.

It’s Sports Day on ‘Love Island U.K.,’ Week 5 Recap

The Islanders’ most recent challenge saw them compete on sports day, which resulted in some delightfully awkward encounters.

To begin with, Abigail and Chloe were forced to compete in the sack race just one day after Abigail had practically stolen Toby from her.

Faye then made a cruel joke on Abigail’s behalf, saying, “I took your man, and I’ll take you this,” which was met with silence.

As if it wasn’t awful enough, Toby and Hugo competed in a sack race, with Toby emerging victorious.

Toby was dissatisfied with Hugo’s team’s overall victory in the sports day challenge.

Cut to Toby, who is training weights and examining himself in the mirror in an attempt to establish himself as the villa’s alpha male. This is pure comedic treasure.

Aaron and Lucinda are no longer together.

Another discharge from the island occurred on Day 28. The couples had been voting for their favorite couple, and regrettably, Faye and Teddy, as well as Lucinda and Aaron, came in last.

This time, the audience had a say in who would be ejected from the villa, and Aaron and Lucinda were the ones to go after garnering the fewest votes.

Will Brad be waiting for Lucinda on the outside for their short but wonderful romance? Let’s hope not for his sake.

Looms Casa Amor

After a tumultuous night, the couples must time to reflect on what has transpired and to unite in order to move on from the previous night’s snafu.

While that may have been what they required, it was not what they received, as the boys received a text stating that they would be arriving at Casa Amor immediately.

The females were enraged when they realized the boys had left, with Faye screaming and laying on the floor. This is a condensed version of the information.