Week 4 Recap: Islander Switch-Ups, Challenge Drama, and Custard Pies on ‘Love Island U.K.’

Love Island U.K. hasn’t been as enticing as past seasons. There hasn’t been much tension between islanders, and many of the singletons have spent the most of the series on Friendship Island.

Don’t worry, the fourth week is here, and it’s ready to give some of the love connections and lover’s tiffs we’ve been missing so far.

It had been a lot busier than previous weeks, and wow, did we need something to liven things up in the evenings.

Here’s a rundown of everything that happened in the fourth week of Love Island U.K.

The Cat and Mouse Game

The females dressed up as seductive cats for the first challenge of the week, but the boys dressed up as mice and didn’t clean up quite as well.

Before trapping their man and giving him a snog instead of the traditional slice of cheese, the girls had to do everything from drink milk to dance around a pole (like all cats do, of course).

The ladies did their best, even if some of them were more cats with furballs than sex kittens, and Kaz once again did the ladies proud.

AJ had a point to prove, and she utilized her snog with Hugo to solidify her position with him, but his expression indicated that he was more astonished and puzzled than excited.

Snog, marry, and eat pie

The next challenge is a Love Island favorite in the United Kingdom: Snog, Marry, Pie.

This time, the islanders were free to choose the person they wanted to marry, snog, and pie, and nearly literally do all three.

They had to propose to the person they wanted to marry, snog the person they wanted to snog, and slap a custard pie in the face of the one with whom they have the least feelings.

When Kaz went to her ex-boyfriend Toby and he evaded her throw, it seemed to raise a stir.

The females were enraged, so Liberty took the next step and made sure her pie landed directly on the semi-pro footballer.

Toby appeared to be a little uncomfortable at being picked for Kaz’s pie, as if nothing that had happened between them had prompted such an action.

He confronted her, and she, predictably, told him the awful truths we all know. This is a condensed version of the information.