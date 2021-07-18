Week 1 Recap: Bombshells, Recouplings, and Connections on ‘Love Island U.K.’

The first episode of Love Island U.K. always features a couple, some tasks, and a surprise for the islanders. In the first week, there were plenty of surprises, including new girls and males to mix things up.

Week 1 of Love Island UK sees Chloe arrive at the villa.

The major twist that everyone has been waiting for has finally arrived. A bombshell has arrived at the villa, as you may have anticipated.

Chloe Burrows, a financial services marketing expert, has left a voice message for the boys, instructing them to send someone to accompany her on a date.

The males travel to see Chloe as a group, putting on the front of a collective entity (we see right through you!). It’s a battle to see who will be the group’s alpha male, with no clear winner.

Chloe, who appears to be wonderful, is immediately judged by the other females, and Faye is furious, especially when she notices Brad glancing in Chloe’s direction—the claws are out, and Faye is going to bring some much-needed drama to the table.

Before the end of the second episode, Chloe is entrusted with pairing up with one of the lads, leaving one girl solo. Not that the females are complaining, but it’s easy to say these Islanders don’t have much in common.

Shannon has been dumped.

So, by the second episode, things had finally started to get intriguing. Shannon Singh, a Scottish participant, is the first to be ejected from the villa.

Chloe decided to couple up with Aaron, leaving Shannon solo, prompting the dumping—the quickest in Love Island history.

Rather of bringing in some male bombshells to keep things intriguing from the start, the producers made the bold decision to remove Shannon altogether from the island.

The poor girl had only been in the Love Island villa for less than 48 hours, and she clearly didn’t have enough time to establish friends, let alone form any meaningful relationships… Everything appears to be a little unjust.

Regardless, we’re all hoping and praying that Boohoo, Missguided, or PrettyLittleThing will be slipping into her DMs soon for that sweet collaboration.

Faye and Brad have a fight.

