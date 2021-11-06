Weed Enabled a Man Who Hated Working Out to Become an Ultra-Marathon Runner.

Could marijuana be the secret to getting more people in the United States up and moving?

The image of the “lazy stoner” is well-established in popular culture, but a new book presents a different story: that of amateur and professional athletes who use cannabis for fitness.

Investigative journalist Josiah Hesse analyzes this subculture in his new book, Runner’s High, in which he outlines how the practice could profoundly alter our ideas of exercise and cannabis.

Despite never having been interested in exercise, Hesse described how weed helped him become an ultra-marathon runner in this interview with The Washington Newsday. For length and clarity, the conversation has been modified.

What prompted you to research this issue and, ultimately, produce this book?

It was a deeply personal experience for me. I began running as a result of cannabis edibles. I had never been physically active or interested in any form of exercise or athletics until the age of 30, and I had no interest in sports. In high school, I was the stereotypical artsy, effeminate kid who got beat up by jocks. Cannabis transformed the game for me; it made me want to run even more, and I became engrossed in the sport.

For a few years, I ran in the city, but after that, I began running mountain routes. I met a lot of trail runners and ultra-marathon runners, and I discovered that cannabis was really popular among them.

Before hitting the trails, the vast majority of them were using edibles, vape pens, or smoking, which is considered taboo in some circles. “This is massively underreported,” I thought when I learned that it was common across all sports and that most professional athletes used cannabis. Another element was learning about the science behind the endocannabinoid system and the natural “runner’s high” that people have been talking about for decades—that after roughly 30 minutes of cardio, a sort of cannabinoid is released in our brain. This reduces our pain and improves our mood, which incentivizes humans to sprint long distances—for example, to follow down gazelles—from an evolutionary standpoint.

How has cannabis aided you in your running?

The caricature of the slacker stoner is a relic from the past. This is a condensed version of the information.