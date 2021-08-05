‘We Were So Careful,’ says the mother of a 5-month-old who contracted COVID from a vaccinated family member.

Mother of 5-Month-Old Who Got COVID From Vaccinated Family Member: ‘We Were So Careful’

After contracting COVID-19 from a vaccinated family member, a mother in Texas is nursing her 5-month-old baby back to health.

Kristy Callaway, who resides in Corpus Christi, told Houston’s CBS affiliate KHOU 11 she and her husband took all the recommended precautions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic—taking extra care due to her pregnancy and the birth of their son, Emmett. After she and her husband were vaccinated, they began visiting with vaccinated family and friends however, her 5-month old baby caught the novel coronavirus after a recent trip to see family members in Galveston County.

Callaway told KHOU 11 that “we were so diligent and I felt we were doing everything right.” To prevent any hazards, the mother and her husband did not see family or friends during the pregnancy, according to the mother. There was no baby shower for her.

“We didn’t want to do anything to harm him, this pregnancy, or put me at risk,” she said.

Despite their best attempts, she and her husband both contracted COVID-19 while pregnant. Her husband brought the illness home after contracting it at his job as an essential worker. Callaway claimed that this caused her to feel that her baby would be immune when he was born, but despite this, he contracted COVID-19 after visiting with vaccinated relatives.

“He started feeling warm and feverish,” the mother said. “I checked his temperature, and it was 102.7.” Emmett ended up testing positive for COVID-19, as did five other fully-vaccinated family members. As of Wednesday, the baby had been sick for 11 days.

“It’s scary stuff, when you’re having to take turns holding your baby upright so that he can breathe to sleep, and you feel the crackling in his lungs. It’s just scary,” Callaway told the local news channel. She said she is worried about potential long-term impacts as well.

As public health professionals and doctors have highlighted, the mother and her family are staunch supporters of immunizations and feel they help to reduce the severity of diseases. Callaway expressed her hope that the vaccines will be approved for emergency use in children under the age of 12.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency approval in May for Pfizer’s vaccine for use in minors ages 12 to 15. The COVID-19 vaccine was previously approved in December as an emergency vaccine for people 16 and older.

On Tuesday, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported that COVID-19 infections among children and adolescents increased more than 80 percent in one week. From July 22-29, the total number of minors confirmed as newly infected with COVID-19 increased to more than 71,700, up from nearly 39,000 cases the previous week. Children and adolescents accounted for nearly 20 percent of the total new infections in the latest weekly data.

It is still unclear when the COVID-19 vaccine will be available for children younger than 12. Pfizer expects to submit data from its studies in young children by the end of September in order to receive emergency approval from the FDA for the demographic. Moderna’s trial data for children is not expected to be submitted to the FDA until winter or early next year.