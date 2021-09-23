‘We Want to See Your Smile’â€”Police Hand Out Anti-Mask Flyers to Children Under Investigation.

Anti-mask brochures were apparently sent by a parent opposed to the district’s new mask policy to children at an Iowa elementary school.

Beaver Creek Elementary School principal Eric Toot wrote parents last week to report that a parent had been witnessed putting purple pamphlets in children’ backpacks last Thursday, according to the Des Moines Register.

According to the email, the flyers had a header that read, “We want to see your grin,” and instructed students to “ask your parents to write the school board and tell them how you feel if you don’t want to wear a mask.”

The email addresses of the entire Johnston School Board were also given on the flyer.

Toot said he’d been approached by “a few families” about the fliers, but he was quick to point out that they weren’t developed or endorsed by anyone at the school or representing the school system.

Officials from the Johnston Community School District told the news organization that they are now cooperating with authorities to find the perpetrator “to the maximum degree feasible.”

In the interim, employees have been told to discard the flyers.

The anti-mask demonstration comes after the Johnston Board of Education voted to enact a PreK-12 mask mandate on Tuesday, September 21 during a special board meeting.

Students, staff, and visitors across the district will be forced to wear masks indoors during teaching hours beginning Thursday, September 23.

The decision sparked outrage, notably on Facebook, where several people expressed their displeasure with a Johnston Community School District post noting that masks are also required for students riding buses.

Jenny Berg said under the post, “It’s shocking how few individuals are affected, but they want to impose this on thousands of students and workers.” “No one is getting sick, and we’ve known this for a long time.”

“Everyone shouldn’t have to wear a mask since there won’t be anyone sick on the bus,” Eilise Caitlin Murray added. What if it’s a person with an unique need who can’t breathe with one on?”

“Well, I’m delighted to see the exemption forms worked for the students and their drivers,” Myno Nok wrote, echoing the language of the Beaver Creek Elementary school flier. I. This is a condensed version of the information.