‘We Never Would Have Let Him Out of Our Custody,’ the Sheriff says of Brian Laundrie.

Brian Laundrie, according to a Florida sheriff, should have been held as soon as Gabby Petito’s parents reported her missing.

If his agency had been handled the case when Laundrie came home to Florida alone, driving Petito’s van, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a press conference on Thursday that he “would never have let him out of our custody.”

Police officers responding to reports of a confrontation involving Petito and Laundrie in Moab, Utah, should have detained Laundrie, according to Judd.

While both Petito and Laundrie had obvious injuries as a consequence of the altercation, officers attending the scene determined that she was the principal aggressor.

Officers chose to separate the two for the night rather than make any arrests.

The Moab Police Department’s handling of the incident has subsequently been criticized, especially after a 911 call from an eyewitness who claimed to see Laundrie slapping Petito surfaced.

Since then, an investigation of the department’s handling of the issue has been begun.

“I can tell you that according to Florida law, he would have been arrested when she was the victim of domestic violence originally,” Judd said of the incident.

However, the Polk County sheriff was quick to point out that he could only “speculate” based on news reports.

Petito’s disappearance and homicide remain unsolved, and Laundrie remains a person of interest.

On September 1, according to a timeline of the 23-year-known old’s whereabouts, he drove Petito’s vehicle back to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida.

Petito’s family reported her missing to Suffolk County Police Department on Long Island, New York, ten days later.

Officers from the North Port Police Department attempted to interview with Laundrie, but were sent to his lawyer by his parents.

On September 15, Laundrie was recognized as a person of interest. North Port police spokesperson Josh Taylor stated that they were constrained in what they could do because Laundrie had not been named as a suspect and Petito's whereabouts had not been ascertained.