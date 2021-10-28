We may never know how Brian Laundrie died, according to Stephen King.

Stephen King has weighed in on the Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie case, stating that the public will likely never know how Laundrie died.

Laundrie’s bones were discovered on October 20 in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, near the Carlton Reserve in Florida, after a month-long high-profile search.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie, his parents, had reported him missing on September 17. Following a comparison of dental records, the remains were verified to be Laundrie’s one day after they were discovered.

Brian Laundrie, 23, was a person of interest in the abduction and death of his fiancée Petito, whose remains were discovered in Wyoming on September 19, one of the places the couple visited during a cross-country car trip. Her death was judged a homicide due to strangulation by a coroner.

And, because the finding of Laundrie’s bones has raised a slew of concerns, King, who is known for his best-selling horror and crime books, believes the circumstances surrounding his death will likely stay a mystery.

“I believe Brian Laundrie committed suicide,” King told his 6.5 million Twitter followers on Sunday, “but the cause of his death may be difficult or impossible to prove unless he wrote a suicide note in the notebook found with his body.”

Many of King’s fans were taken aback by his comments on the high-profile case, noting that he rarely speaks about current mysteries.

His one tweet on the subject prompted a debate among his fans, with many siding with the actor.

The notepad King was referring to was among Laundrie’s things located in the reserve when his body was discovered. Even though the notebook was previously underwater, law enforcement has stated that it is salvageable.

He remained a figure of interest in Petito’s disappearance and death throughout the search for Laundrie. He was never charged with her murder.

On September 1, Laundrie returned to his parents’ house in North Point, Florida, without Petito. On September 13, he went on a hike in Florida’s Carlton Reserve, but never returned.

