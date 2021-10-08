We Lost 12 Famous Faces in September 2021.

We lost stars from the worlds of music, entertainment, sports, and politics in September 2021, many of them way too young.

We honor 12 of them here, as well as the legacies they left behind.

Michael K. Williams is a writer.

Michael K. Williams, an actor, was discovered dead in his Brooklyn residence on September 6. He was 54 years old at the time.

Williams died of a lethal cocktail of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin, and cocaine, according to the chief medical examiner, who ruled his death an accidental overdose.

Williams was most recognized for his roles in The Wire and Boardwalk Empire, where he played Omar Little and Albert “Chalky” White, respectively.

Williams was nominated for Emmys for his roles in The Night Of, When They See Us, and Lovecraft Country, and he received a Critics Choice Award for his part as Montrose Freeman in Lovecraft Country.

Willie Garson is a famous actor.

Willie Garson, who had been battling pancreatic cancer, died on September 21 at the age of 57 at his home in Los Angeles.

The actor was most remembered for his role as Carrie Bradshaw’s pal Stanford Blatch in Sex And The City, which he returned for the limited series And Just Like That… during his illness.

“Willie,” said his co-star Sarah Jessica Parker on Instagram. Everything about you will be missed. And I’m going to relive our last few moments together. I’ll go over every text from your final days again and write down our final phone calls.

“Your disappearance will leave a crater in my heart that I will fill with the blessings of these memories and all the others that have yet to surface.”

Garson was also recognized for his roles in films such as Freaky Friday and There’s Something About Mary, as well as his role as Mozzie in White Collar.

Norm Macdonald, Norm Macdonald, Norm Macdonal

Legendary cartoonist On September 14, Norm Macdonald died in a hospital. He was 61 years old at the time.

He’d been diagnosed with acute leukemia nine years before, but had kept it a secret from the public, only telling close friends and family.

Macdonald was most known for his work on Saturday Night Live, where he served as the Weekend Update host for two and a half seasons. He had previously worked as a writer on sitcoms such as Roseanne.

Following his appearance on Saturday Night Live, Macdonald became known as the “ultimate late-night show guest,” with many fans recalling his iconic “moth joke” on Conan O’Brien’s show.

Andrea Martin is a writer who lives in the United

Andrea Martin, a singer-songwriter, passed away. This is a condensed version of the information.