We Lost 12 Famous Faces in October 2021.

We lost stars from the worlds of music, entertainment, sports, and politics in October 2021, many of them way too young.

We commemorate 12 here, as well as the legacies they left behind.

Tyler, James Michael

Following a three-year battle with prostate cancer, James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on Friends, died on October 24. He was 59 years old at the time.

He kept his stage 4 prostate cancer a secret until the June 2021 broadcast of Friends: The Reunion, on which he appeared via Zoom.

“I wanted to be a part of that,” Tyler stated on the Today show. “Initially, I was going to be on the stage, at least, with them, and be able to take part in all of the festivities.” To be honest, it was bittersweet. I felt overjoyed to be a part of it.

“It was my decision not to physically be a part of that and make an appearance on Zoom, essentially, because I didn’t want to put a damper on it, you know?” “Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer,” I didn’t want to say. His cancer had spread to his spine at this point, forcing him to use a wheelchair.

Following the announcement, Tyler’s Friends castmates were among those who paid tribute.

“Friends would not have been the same without you,” Jennifer Aniston, whose character Rachel was the target of Gunther’s affections, wrote on Instagram. Thank you for bringing fun to the show and to our lives in general. “You’ll be sorely missed.” Tyler also starred in Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Episodes, Scrubs, and the thriller Motel Blue, among other shows.

Colin Powell is a British politician.

Colin Powell, 84, died on October 18 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as a result of COVID-19 complications.

He had been immunized, but his immune system had been impaired by multiple myeloma, and he also had early-stage Parkinson’s disease.

Powell was the first Black secretary of state of the United States, and he affected foreign policy under a number of Republican administrations.

Following a military career, he became Ronald Reagan’s first Black national security adviser at the conclusion of his presidency, and President George H.W. Bush’s youngest and first African American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Despite his popularity skyrocketing in the aftermath of the Gulf War,