‘We Like Jokes!’ say the counterprotesters in response to the Netflix employee walkout.

Employees at Netflix organized a walkout on Wednesday to protest the company’s response to the recent Dave Chappelle comedy special scandal, and counterprotesters clashed with them.

Counterprotesters chanted “We enjoy jokes” and held posters that said “Dave is hilarious” and “Jokes are amusing” outside Netflix’s 13-story Hollywood headquarters, while Netflix employees and some of their supporters shouted back, “Trans lives matter.”

The walkout is the latest development in Netflix’s weeks-long battle.

Employees at Netflix had concerns after Chappelle’s standup special, The Closer, appeared on the streaming platform and drew controversy for jokes targeting transgender individuals. The company’s leading executives ignored the uproar and stayed staunch in their support for Chappelle.

Staffers were joined by Netflix outsiders in a demonstration in favor of the walkout on Wednesday.

While demonstrations by digital firms like Facebook and Google have grown commonplace, this is believed to be the first of its kind for Netflix.

“We respect the decision of any employee who decides to walk out, and understand we have much more work to do both within Netflix and in our content,” Netflix said in a statement posted hours before staff took part in the protest.

Outside the Hollywood offices of @netflix Employees are staging a walkout in protest of Dave Chappelle’s #TheCloser, and counter-protesters are attempting to drown them out. pic.twitter.com/kqRR6ClgnI @BNCNews 20.10.2021 — Anita Bennett (@tvanita) Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO, has also apologized for how he handled the response to Chappelle’s special, claiming that he “messed up” internal communication with his staff.

Last Monday, Sarandos contacted workers, stating that he did not believe the special endangered trans people and defending the choice to keep the show on the platform.

“We recognize that the worry with ‘The Closer,’ is not about offensive-to-some material, but names that potentially exacerbate real-world suffering (such as further marginalizing existing marginalized groups, hate, violence, and so on),” Sarandos wrote. “While some of our employees disagree, we are firm believers that what is shown on a screen does not always equate to real-world harm.” Protesters issued a list of demands on Wednesday. While they did not call for The Closer or any of Chappelle’s other specials to be taken down, they did suggest that trans-affirming content be marketed alongside anti-trans stuff.

