We Know Everything There Is To Know About ‘Everything I Know About Love.’

Everything I Know About Love is a new drama based on Dolly Alderton’s bestselling memoir of the same name. It’s about surviving romance, heartbreak, friendship, failure, and everything in between.

Not only has award-winning novelist and journalist Alderton created waves in the literary world since the publication of the book in 2018, but she has also just released her debut novel, Ghosts, in the United States.

Here’s all you need to know about Everything I Know About Love, including the premiere date, cast, trailer, plot, and more, now that the series’ key roles have been disclosed.

When is Everything I Know About Love going to be released?

While the specific release date has yet to be determined, Everything I Know About Love is set to premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom in 2022, with filming presently taking place in Manchester and London.

Everything I Know About Love has yet to find a home in the United States, although the series will be syndicated abroad by NBC Universal. This means that fans in the United States will be able to watch the show on NBC, Peacock, and Hulu. NBC has been contacted for comment by this publication.

China Moo-Young, the director of Harlots and Intergalactic, will helm seven episodes for audiences to binge watch.

What actors and actresses are in the cast of Everything I Know About Love?

The cast for Everything I Know About Love has been revealed after months of anticipation.

Maggie will be played by Emma Appleton, and Birdy will be played by Bel Powley.

Appleton is most recognized for her roles in Traitors as Feef Symonds and The Witcher as Princess Renfri.

Clique, The Last Letter From Your Lover, and Genius are among her other well-known credits.

Appleton will also play Nancy Spungen in the upcoming FX miniseries Pistol.

Powley is most recognized for her roles in The Diary of a Teenage Girl as Minnie Goetze and Apple TV’s The Morning Show as Claire Conway.

Mary Shelley, Ashes in the Snow, and The King of Staten Island are among her other well-known credits.

