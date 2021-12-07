‘We Have Never Had A Holiday Bonus,’ says a woman who refuses to buy gifts for her bosses.

With the holidays approaching, it’s time to get down to business with gift-giving. Whether or whether the doctors offer something in return, certain medical professionals may get a group present from their coworkers (or not). Surgical surgeons, on the other hand, earn between $290,000 and $580,000 a year, not including bonuses, according to Salary.Com. And, while it varies depending on location and experience, it’s little compared to what their employees take home.

According to a post on Reddit’s “Antiwork” site by user “tourettesbitch,” her workplace does not offer a holiday bonus, but there is a supposedly necessary donation for doctors’ gifts.

“I work as a receptionist in a hospital’s doctor’s office. “It’s not a bad job, but it’s more of a stopgap while I pursue other objectives,” she wrote. “It pays $15 per hour, which I suppose is standard for this type of position in Kentucky.” ‘It’s time to collect money for buying the four doctors in our office a gift card for their Christmas gift from us,’ our boss wrote to me recently. For them, I’m asking for a donation of $25 from each of you. Money must be received by Tuesday, December 14th. Thanks.'” She claims they’ve never received a holiday bonus in her two years there, which she claims isn’t the case anywhere she’s worked.

“I got a holiday bonus in the previous doctor’s office I worked at, which is very usual,” she remarked. “I know the manager makes over 80k a year (she oversees multiple offices and it’s a large hospital), and the doctors are surgeons, so I can’t think they make anything less than $200k at the very least, though I don’t know their specific pay.” So, why am I purchasing these items for these people? Especially because there isn’t a Christmas bonus. To me, that appears to be a load of nonsense.” Many folks sent their condolences. Some even provided a boss’s perspective on the subject of gift-giving.

“If anything, gifts from management should flow down.” This is nonsense. “I wouldn’t take part,” wrote redeagle11288.

"This is the genuine answer for a business owner." Gifts should be given from the top down, not from the bottom up. And if you only want to do something simple, like bake a half-dozen cookies at home, that's fine.