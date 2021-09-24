‘We Have Grown Up Together,’ says Beyoncé in a handwritten birthday message to fans.

Beyoncé thanked fans in a handwritten statement posted on her website on Thursday for helping her celebrate her 40th birthday earlier this month.

In the statement, Beyoncé thanked her fans for their support over the years and stated that those who believe women are “supposed” to feel “old or unhappy” once they turn 40 have “got it ALL THE WAY F’d UP.”

Her note began with a reference to the end of the Virgo zodiac season, which ended on September 22. Before going into her letter of thanks for the individuals who sent along specific well-wishes for her birthday on September 4, she expressed her desire that other Virgos enjoyed their birthdays.

“I was covered with goose bumps and shed tears of joy,” Beyoncé wrote of the birthday videos, messages, playlists, and more that she received and “will love forever.”

“I appreciate everyone involved, especially the fans, for taking the time and effort to put together such lovely tributes. She said, “I adore and respect everyone of you, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Her statement went on to add that she has come to “really understand” what it is to be “alive and in the moment.” She wrote that she thought she knew what she was talking about when she was younger and celebrated her 21st and 30th birthdays, but she didn’t.

She wrote, “The more mature I am, the more I understand, and the greater my joy grows.” “Knowing that I’ve made it to the other side of my sacrifice gives me a sense of release and liberation. I’m finally allowing myself to enjoy the seeds I’ve been working so hard to plant my entire life.”

“This has absolutely been the best I’ve felt in my life,” Beyoncé said, adding that she didn’t feel “old” or “unhappy” the way some women may anticipate to feel at 40. I’m so happy to have GROWN, GROWN!”

She ended her speech by thanking her most devoted admirers for being familiar with her work as an artist for many years.

She wrote, “Most of you met me when I was 15, and we’ve grown up together.” “You bring so much happiness into my life. I’m hoping that my art will be able to live on. This is a condensed version of the information.