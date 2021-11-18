We Didn’t Need Another Season of ‘Tiger King,’ and We Should Be Regretting It’s Existence.

Season 2 of Tiger King is now available on Netflix, and it’s a flaming mess—so much so that it makes you wonder why you loved the first season in the first place.

The picture of Joe Exotic will forever be connected with the first wave of lockdowns due to the coronavirus, just as the image of a Rubik’s Cube makes people of a certain age think of the 1980s. Because we were all confined to our houses, the prospect of escaping into this bizarre world of murder, mayhem, and mullets was alluring.

We weren’t having our arms mauled off or being the target of a murder plot involving being decapitated with razor wire, but we weren’t having our arms mauled off or being the target of a murder conspiracy involving being decapitated with razor wire.

When we returned to the sunshine, though, several of us felt little embarrassed about our momentary obsession with the show, as if it were a cheesy band we had been obsessed with as youngsters.

And if you weren’t already humiliated by your love for Tiger King, Tiger King 2 will make you cringe because it unintentionally underlines the first season’s major flaws.

Clearly, Tiger King was not a show that deserved a second season. While the first chapter offers a reasonably thorough account of Joe Exotic’s rise and fall, culminating in Joe Exotic’s imprisonment, the sequel falls flat.

Sure, the tale has progressed since then, but it’s only been a year since the original was released. The events that followed have been so widely recorded by the media that Netflix is merely rehashing what we already know—from when Joe Exotic launched an ultimately futile effort to obtain a presidential pardon from Donald Trump to when Jeff Lowe’s zoo was taken away.

Even if the platform insisted on a second season, they could have compacted it into a single hour-long special (though not the terrible reunion we got in 2020) rather than five episodes.

The documentary makers added more padding to emphasize how little new content they had to offer viewers. This is a condensed version of the information.