We chart Sadie Sink’s career so far, from ‘Stranger Things’ to ‘All Too Well.’

Fans of Taylor Swift will soon recognize the name Sadie Sink, as she is due to star in her short film All Too Well.

Fans of Netflix will recognize the 19-year-old actress from shows like Stranger Things and the Fear Street films.

Sink, despite her youth, has previously worked with Helen Mirren, Woody Harrelson, and Winona Ryder, and she will soon be able to add Swift to that list.

Swift wrote, filmed, and produced the film, which is based on her song of the same name from 2012. To coincide with the re-release of her album Red, it will be published late on November 12, 2021.

Here are some of Sink’s career highlights, from film, television, and the stage, ahead of her starring part in the Swift project.

Early TV Characters

Sink, who was born in 2002, began acting at an early age and made her television debut in a 2013 episode of The Americans. In the Season 1 episode “Mutually Assured Destruction,” she played Lana. She then landed a recurring role in Odyssey after appearing in a 2014 episode of Blue Bloods. She starred alongside Anna Friel, Jake Robinson, and Peter Facinelli in the military drama Suzanne Ballard. Sink then appeared as a Tween Girl in an episode of The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Sink established herself on Broadway before going on television, including roles in some classics.

She alternated in the role of Annie in the Broadway revival in 2012, starring alongside Jane Lynch, who stepped in as Miss Hannigan for a brief period.

Sink appeared in The Audience starring Helen Mirren in 2015, playing a young Queen Elizabeth II. For her portrayal in The Audience, Mirren won a Tony Award for Best Actress.

“I love learning new things from the other performers,” Sink told Broadway.com in 2015, adding she had a terrific mentor in the multi-award winning Mirren. Sink said of meeting Mirren, “She’s such a wonderful person, and I don’t get frightened around her.” Sink made her film debut in the 2016 drama Chuck, in which she played Kimberly, the daughter of Liev Schreiber’s heavyweight fighter.

She played a younger version of Sarah in the 2017 film The Glass Castle. This is a condensed version of the information.