We chart Jemima Kirke’s career so far, from ‘Girls’ through ‘Sex Education.’

The third season of Netflix’s Sex Education will be published soon, and it will feature Jemima Kirke, who is best known for her role in HBO’s blockbuster series Girls.

Jemima Kirke has been working in the entertainment industry since 2005, when she completed her first job. After attending Saint Ann’s School in Brooklyn as youngsters, the 36-year-old British-American actor became most known for her collaborations with Lena Dunham, a childhood friend. Kirke and Dunham even donned identical costumes to the Met Gala in 2019.

Kirke will now appear as a guest star in the upcoming Sex Education series, as well as in the highly awaited Sally Rooney adaption Conversations with Friends.

Outside of performing, Kirke is a painter who earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in painting from the Rhode Island School of Design.

We track Jemima Kirke’s ascent to fame ahead of the premiere of the third season of Netflix’s Sex Education.

From ‘Girls’ to ‘Sex Education,’ Jemima Kirke’s career has taken her from ‘Girls’ to ‘Sex Education.’

Kirke’s debut role was in a short film directed by Sean Ono Lennon, John Lennon’s son.

Kirke appeared as a vocalist alongside her sister, Domino Kirke, in the film Smile for the Camera.

Her on-screen debut came in Tiny Furniture, one of Lena Dunham’s early films, and she went on to play Jessa Johansson in Girls, which is possibly her most well-known role.

Girls, which aired on HBO from 2012 to 2017, was Dunham’s debut television show, and it was a breakout success for her and her co-stars Zosia Mamet, Adam Driver, and Allison Williams.

During her tenure on the show, she also worked on other projects, as Ivy in the film Ava’s Possessions in 2015 and having voice roles in Axe Cop and The Simpsons in the same year.

After Girls concluded in 2017, she primarily worked in television, appearing in the miniseries Maniac in 2018 and the 2019 film High Maintenance.

Since the conclusion of Girls, she has appeared in three films in 2018: Wild Honey Pie, Untogether, and All These Small Moments.

She will be seen in Sex Education this year as Hope Haddon, the new headmistress of Moordale.

“It’s f***ing hilarious, and this season so far,,” she told Glamour U.K. of the upcoming season. This is a brief summary.