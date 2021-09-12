Water, Sunlight, Repotting, and Signs to Look Out For When Caring for Orchids

There are various different types of orchids to pick from if you’re searching for a new plant to bring color to your home. The flowers are highly unusual, ranging from spray orchids and moth orchids to dancing ladies and the more rare lady’s slipper orchids. The majority of orchids also have a lovely aroma, making them an excellent complement to any home.

These flowers, on the other hand, are notoriously difficult to maintain alive, especially for individuals who are new to houseplants.

This website sought advice from plant specialists on how to care for orchids and which variety is ideal for your home.

Orchids Come in a Variety of Colors

Orchids come in a variety of types, each with a varying amount of complexity for plant producers.

According to Barbara Pleasant, author of The Complete Houseplant Survival Manual, orchids with “large, spectacular blossoms” are more difficult to nurture, whereas those with “sprayings of tiny flowers” are on par with other houseplants in terms of difficulty.

When it comes to orchids, Pleasant thinks moth orchids are a wonderful place to start. “Moth orchids (phalaenopsis hybrids) require less light than other orchids, and are typically comfortable living indoors year-round, near an east window, with brilliant indirect light,” she told this website. They’re excellent orchids for newcomers.”

“The most common orchid is the phalaenopsis (moth orchid) – they often require brief dry periods between every watering,” Brian Redman, Sproutl plant buyer and houseplant guru, concurred. Long flowering and the ideal entry-level orchid because it is easy to care for and produces flowers for months at a time.

“This is the most common orchid, and it comes in a variety of colors and sizes to fit any home.”

Redman recommended dendrobium orchids, often known as spray orchids, as a “next stage” orchid since they have similar requirements to the moth orchid.

Cymbidium (boat orchids), according to Marcus Jaye, creative director at TheChicGeek’s Fabulous Plants, is another typical species that first-timers can try.

Other possibilities, such as dancing lady oncidium hybrid orchids, are suitable for individuals who like to move their houseplants outside in the summer, while cattleya orchids (corsage orchids) and paphiopedilium (women’s slipper orchids) are lovely plants but, according to Pleasant, not the greatest for novices.

How to do it. This is a condensed version of the information.