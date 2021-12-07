Watch Nick Cannon’s Heartfelt Tribute After His 5-Month-Old Son Passed Away From A Brain Tumor.

During his eponymous talk program on Tuesday morning, Nick Cannon discussed the sudden death of his five-month-old son, Zen.

He called the event a "festival of life" for Zen, dedicating it to his kid.

“I lost my youngest son over the weekend to a disorder called hydrocephalus, which was basically a malignant, invasive midline brain tumor, brain cancer,” Cannon explained. “It’s a challenge.” “I’d always observed he had a cough…so I wanted to see what was going on,” Cannon explained. “I noticed…he had a nice-sized head—I call it a Cannon head—by the time he was 2 months old, he had this great unique breathing.” The presenter of The Masked Singer went on to say: “We didn’t think much of it…but I really wanted to take him to the doctor to have his breathing checked out and his sinuses examined. We assumed that would be a standard procedure.” Cannon’s show’s YouTube channel and his official Instagram account both had videos of him discussing Zen’s death.

Zen Scott Cannon was born on June 23, and his family learnt soon after that he had a cancerous brain tumor.

Zen was Cannon’s seventh kid with model Alyssa Scott, and his first with her. Cannon and his ex-wife Mariah Carey also have twins.

Zen had recently undergone surgery, according to Cannon, but the baby’s health took a turn for the worst around Thanksgiving. Zen’s brain cancer’s “process accelerated up,” he claimed, and the tumor “began to grow a lot faster.” “This weekend, I made a concerted effort to spend as much quality time with Zen as possible. On Sunday, we awoke…went to the beach…and then I had to fly back to New York “Cannon remarked. “I had to turn around by the time I got in the car and was on my way to the airport.” On Sunday, Cannon said he held Zen for the last time. He also mentioned that he and Scott were able to witness the sunrise and sunset with Zen.

