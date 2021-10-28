Watch Meghan Markle Read ‘The Bench,’ Her Children’s Book, Aloud.

Meghan Markle reads her children’s picture book The Bench, which she dedicated to Prince Harry and her son Archie, in a video.

Before reading the entire New York Times Best Seller, the Duchess of Sussex provided a brief introduction, praising illustrator Christian Robinson.

“I’m Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and today I’m going to read to you my book called the Bench,” she stated on the Brightly Storytime Youtube channel.

“Christian Robinson illustrated this, and I requested him to do something unique for me by using watercolors, which isn’t his usual medium, but he did it to make this extra special.”

“I hope you enjoy the images as much as you enjoy the words.” This is something I wrote for my husband and our son Archie, and then converted into a book so that you can enjoy it as well.” When Archie was still a newborn in June of 2019, Meghan composed a poem for Prince Harry for their first Father’s Day together.

They shared a photo of Archie clutching Prince Harry’s finger on their now-defunct Sussex Royal Instagram account that day.

“Happy Father’s Day!” read the message. And wishing The Duke of Sussex a very lovely first Father’s Day!” “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” Meghan remarked when her children’s book was released in June.

“That poem morphed into this story.” Christian added lovely and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of father-son relationships from all walks of life; this representation was especially important to me, and Christian and I collaborated closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens.

“My hope is that The Bench will strike a chord with every family, regardless of makeup, in the same way that it has with mine.”

“While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I’m encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation, and inclusivity are resonating with communities,” she said in a statement after the book became a best seller. This is a condensed version of the information.