Warning Issued for 4.8 Million Brits Taking Illegal Diazepam or Xanax

Up to 4.8 million people in the UK could be unknowingly at risk after taking anti-anxiety medications like diazepam and alprazolam, according to a new warning issued by pharmacists. A recent study conducted by Oxford Online Pharmacy found that one in five adults have illegally acquired prescription-only drugs, with anti-anxiety medications being the most commonly obtained items.

These findings suggest that millions of adults may be taking medications outside of professional supervision, increasing the risk of dangerous side effects and addiction. The survey, which sampled the UK adult population, also revealed that 10 percent of respondents had been offered illicit medications from unlicensed sources, including online sellers and even family and friends. Of those who had been offered illegal medications, 35 percent admitted to having taken benzodiazepines like Valium or Xanax, highlighting a growing black market for these substances.

Risks of Illegally Obtained Medications

Experts have raised serious concerns about the counterfeit versions of these medications. Some of the illegally obtained pills are being sold as prescription-grade, but they may contain harmful substances like fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid. The risks associated with taking these counterfeit drugs include potential overdose, as well as a high likelihood of developing a dependency, especially when taken regularly. The body can build a tolerance to these drugs, prompting individuals to take higher doses to achieve the same effect, further escalating the danger.

Kiran Jones, a clinical pharmacist at Oxford Online Pharmacy, emphasized the serious health risks involved: “While anxiety disorders are common and the demand for anti-anxiety medications is high, there is no safe way to take prescription drugs from unlicensed sources. These medications are not regulated and can be highly dangerous, not only for physical health but also due to the potential financial and safety risks that come with dealing with unlicensed vendors.”

According to Jones, taking medications from non-legitimate sources is fraught with dangers, including exposure to criminal networks, identity theft, and unsafe financial transactions. The black market for these medications operates without oversight, making it difficult to track fraudulent activities or seek help if something goes wrong.

How to Spot Fake Medication

If you are taking anti-anxiety medications, there are several red flags to look for when purchasing from an unlicensed source. First, discrepancies in the appearance of the medication—such as differences in size or shape compared to your prescription—can indicate counterfeit drugs. Other signs include spelling errors on the packaging, broken or crumbling tablets, or even unusual packaging that appears to have been tampered with.

Legitimate pharmacies and healthcare providers typically accept traceable payments, such as credit card or bank transfers. If you’re asked to pay via cash or untraceable bank transfer, it is a strong sign of an unlicensed seller. Additionally, medications bought through social media platforms, unverified online forums, or unknown individuals should raise immediate concerns about their legitimacy and safety.

For those suspecting they’ve received counterfeit drugs, it’s crucial to report them directly to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) using their Yellow Card scheme. If you’re experiencing side effects or feel unwell after taking medication, seek medical attention immediately.