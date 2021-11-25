Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Albertsons, and Other Thanksgiving Grocery Store Opening Hours

It pays to be well prepared for Thanksgiving, but no matter how meticulously you plan for the big day, it’s easy to overlook one or two essential elements for your family feast.

Fortunately, several national supermarket stores will be open for at least part of Thanksgiving 2021—find out which ones by reading on.

Please note that while The Washington Newsday has attempted to contact each of the retailers listed below, some have yet to respond. So, just in case, it’s a good idea to call your local store ahead of time.

Walmart

For the second year in a row, Walmart announced in October that its 4,742 shops throughout the country would be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The retailer made this decision to demonstrate gratitude for the service of its staff during the coronavirus outbreak. “Unless otherwise compelled by a government body,” a corporate spokeswoman stated, stores will reopen the next day, November 26. “Throughout the pandemic, our employees have been nothing short of heroic in how they have stepped up to serve our customers and their communities,” Walmart, the world’s largest retailer by revenue, said in a statement announcing the closure. Trader Joe’s is a grocery store chain in the United States. Trader Joe’s locations are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., however they are closed on most major US holidays, including Thanksgiving.

According to a statement on its website, “Every location will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. On Black Friday, Trader Joe’s will be open.” Albertsons On Thursday, some of Albertsons’ 2,200 or so locations will be open from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. Before the big day, double-check with the crew.

Foods that are whole

Whole Foods will open at 7 a.m. as normal, but don’t expect any of its 476 locations to be open past 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, as most close early.

According to a representative for The Washington Newsday, “On Thanksgiving Day, Whole Foods Market stores will be open. Store hours may be curtailed over the holidays and will vary by location. Customers can get updates by going to wholefoodsmarket.com/stores and selecting their local store.” Wegmans The supermarket operator has stated that the hours of operation at its 106 locations around the country would vary.

The Washington Newsday quoted Wegmans as saying: “On Thursday, November 25, at 4 p.m., all locations will close and reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday, November 26.

“On Thursday, November 25, at 12 a.m., our Northborough, Chestnut Hill, Burlington, Westwood, Medford, and Natick stores will close and reopen. This is a condensed version of the information.