Wales will host large outdoor events for up to 10,000 people again.

As the Covid-19 lockdown limitations are loosened further, outdoor gatherings with up to 10,000 people will be able to resume in Wales starting Monday.

As the country progresses to alert level one, groups of up to 30 people can congregate outdoors, including in private gardens, while up to three homes can congregate indoors.

Concerts, football matches, and sporting activities for up to 4,000 people standing and 10,000 people seated will resume.

Before June 21, the stepwise relaxation of coronavirus safeguards will be examined to see if indoor events can resume.

The appearance of the Indian version, also known as the Delta variant, proved that the epidemic was “not yet ended” and that actions to prevent transmission must continue to be done, according to First Minister Mark Drakeford.

“The risk of infection is substantially lower outside than it is indoors,” he stated. This is why the adjustments are being phased in over the course of this three-week period.

“While we continue to carry out the vaccine program to all adults, this will allow more people to enjoy events outdoors and take advantage of the Welsh summer.”

The Welsh Government said that if instances continue low, more people would be allowed to attend outdoor and indoor events, the limitation of six for gatherings indoors in private houses would be reinstated, and ice rinks will reopen.

Event organizers must do a complete risk assessment and implement precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 beginning Monday.

The seven-day coronavirus case rate in Wales remains “very low,” according to the government, with more than 85 percent of the population receiving one dose of the vaccination and 45 percent receiving both.

However, there are 97 cases of the Indian form in the country, with a cluster in Conwy, north west Wales, accounting for the majority.