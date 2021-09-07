VMAs 2021: The Date, Nominees, and Host Have Been Announced.

The MTV Video Music Awards will be held on September 12th, 2021. The show will air live on MTV starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The performance will take place in the Barclays Center in New York City’s Brooklyn neighborhood.

Host of the VMAs in 2021

Doja Cat, an American rapper and singer/songwriter who will also perform at the occasion, will host this year’s awards.

Nominees for the MTV Video Music Awards

This year’s candidates are given in alphabetical order, along with the award categories for which the artist or their work has been nominated.

