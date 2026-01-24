Vitamin D Overdose Risks: NHS Warns of Serious Side Effects

With millions of people in the UK turning to vitamin D supplements during the winter months, health experts are raising alarms over potential risks associated with excessive intake. While the NHS recommends taking a daily 10-microgram dose to help support bone and muscle health, overuse can lead to a range of troubling symptoms.

Signs of Excessive Vitamin D Use

The NHS advises Britons to take vitamin D during the autumn and winter months, when limited sunlight makes it harder for the body to produce the necessary vitamin. But a warning from biomedical scientist Tobias Mapulanga highlights the risks of overshooting the dosage. Symptoms such as constant thirst, frequent urination, stomach upset, and muscle cramps may indicate that individuals are taking too much. In some cases, this can lead to serious health consequences.

While vitamin D plays a crucial role in calcium absorption, immune function, and bone health, taking higher-than-recommended doses can disrupt the body’s fluid and salt balance. Experts caution against using multiple sources of the vitamin, such as multivitamins, gummies, and sprays, which could lead to inadvertently doubling up on the dosage.

According to research, 42% of UK adults reported taking vitamin D supplements in the past year. However, some high-strength products on the market contain up to 12.5 times the recommended upper limit. This has led to concerns about misuse, with 42 reports from NHS England citing cases of vitamin D overdose, some requiring hospital treatment for hypercalcemia, a condition caused by excessive calcium in the blood.

If users begin to experience symptoms like nausea, headaches, or mental fog, experts recommend reducing the dosage to the standard 10-microgram tablet. Switching from sprays or gummies to a plain tablet may also reduce stomach irritation, as these alternative forms can contain additives that upset digestion.

Excessive vitamin D can disrupt muscle function by interfering with essential minerals and dehydration. For individuals experiencing muscle cramps, it’s advised to lower the dosage and focus on staying hydrated with mineral-rich foods.

The takeaway: while vitamin D is vital during the darker months, it’s essential to be mindful of the dosage and avoid combining multiple sources. Anyone noticing the signs of overdose should reduce their intake immediately to restore balance.