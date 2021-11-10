Virginia Tech has vaccinated 95% of its students against COVID and has approved all 1600 exemptions.

95 percent of students at Virginia Tech University in Blacksburg have been vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the Associated Press, the school also approved each of the 1,600 student exemption requests with the condition that they be tested for the virus on a weekly basis.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said the exemptions were granted to strike a “balance” in the school’s approach to unvaccinated students.

“How harshly do you want to punish people? Do you say that if you aren’t vaccinated, you won’t be allowed on campus?” Sands remarked. “We didn’t want to go that far,” says the narrator. He went on to say that school officials didn’t want to contradict doctors or delve into students’ religious beliefs.

Sands remarked, “That’s just not a conversation we want to have.” “Everyone approaches their faith in their own way.” Virginia Tech’s autumn semester enrollment surpassed 37,000 students, a new high for the school. According to the Associated Press, 134 students were sent home because they did not have documentation of immunization or exemption.

Faced with criticism, the danger of lawsuits, and the prospect of a drop in enrollment, colleges have been treading a fine line between vaccinating students and respecting religious or medical objections. Vaccination rates at mandated colleges are still higher than in surrounding towns, and certain student bodies have virtually totally followed the rules.

Ohio University students and employees who reported being vaccinated at its Athens campus increased from 69 percent to nearly 85 percent since the mandate was announced two months ago.

“Education and encouragement only got us so far,” said Gillian Ice, a social medicine professor who is in charge of the school’s pandemic response. “There were a lot of people who were undecided. They weren’t always anti-vaccination. They didn’t believe they were in any danger.” She said school managers are keeping a careful eye on how the mandate affects enrollment. Some students will certainly transfer, but there is a smaller number of students who favor the requirement and would not have gone to school if it weren’t in place, according to Ice.

According to The Chronicle of Higher Education’s tracking, at least 1,100 schools and institutions now need confirmation of COVID-19 immunizations.

