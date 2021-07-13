Viral Trick Shows with a Retro Twist How to Watch Netflix on Old Televisions

The days of box-shaped TVs that took up too much space are long gone, but for some, the journey is just beginning.

Shows and programs will be available practically everywhere in 2021, from flat displays to phones to wearables. People in the 1990s and early 2000s, on the other hand, had only one option: a heavy, box-shaped CRT television.

However, for those who grew up during those years, the oddly shaped television might bring much-needed nostalgia. Previously limited to watching VHS cassettes on those TVs, one user has created a popular video that demonstrates how to stream your favorite new shows using your old TVs.

As demonstrated by @laurenlukacek on TikTok, the clever approach allows you to stream services like Netflix on old TVs using a few simple source tools. Since it was released two days ago, the video has received over 300,000 views, impressing nostalgia-seeking fans.

The quality isn’t quite up to par with what we’re used to these days, but that’s just as important if you want to feel like you’re back in 1998.

The simplest method, according to Lukacek, is to utilize a streaming device such as a Google Chromecast or a Fire Stick. The first problem with vintage TVs is the lack of HDMI connectors, which are used to connect devices.

Because most older TVs include RCA connectors, all that’s required is an HDMI-to-RCA converter. As a result, plug the streaming device’s HDMI wire into the converter, then the TV’s RCA cables into it as well, making sure they’re connected to the correct colors at the rear of the TV.

Finally, turn on the TV and the device by plugging them into a power socket. Use your cell phone or another comparable device to watch Netflix on the go.

As Lukacek points out, the television not only transports you back decades, but it also avoids the item from being thrown away and potentially ending up in a landfill.

@laurenlukacek

Save your old television from the landfill by turning it into a Netflix player. #netflixandchill #lesswaste #upcycling #oldtv #1993 #vhs

Dire Straits’ “Money for Nothing”

"I wish I wasn't so mad."