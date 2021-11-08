Vin Diesel Attempts to Heal Dwayne Johnson’s Feud by Using Paul Walker’s Memory.

Dwayne Johnson has been pushed to return to the Fast & Furious franchise by Vin Diesel, years after he left the franchise due to a conflict with his co-stars.

The stars, who originally worked together in 2011’s Fast Five, had a public feud in 2016 while filming The Fate of the Furious, with Johnson criticizing Diesel’s professionalism in an Instagram post.

After The Fate of the Furious, Johnson left the franchise and starred in his own 2019 spinoff, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, opposite Jason Statham.

Diesel has urged Johnson to return to the fold in commemoration of their late co-star Paul Walker, who died in a car accident unrelated to the successful movie in November 2013, midway through shooting on Fast & Furious 7.

Diesel captioned a photo of himself and Johnson dressed as characters from the film series, “My little brother Dwayne… the time has arrived.” The world is waiting for the conclusion of Fast & Furious 10. In my house, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne, as you are aware.

“There isn’t a holiday that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come to say goodbye.” “Legacy beckons.” He then went on to talk about the vow he had made to Walker, who was affectionately known as Pablo by his close pals.

Diesel wrote, “I told you years ago that I was going to keep my commitment to Pablo.” “I pledged that in the finale, we will reach and manifest the best Fast!” I say this out of love, but you must show up. Do not abandon the franchise; you have a critical role to perform. No one else is capable of playing Hobbs. I hope you rise to the challenge and achieve your goals.” A representative for Diesel has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

“There’s no other franchise that gets my blood boiling more than this one,” Johnson stated in an Instagram post in 2016, igniting the feud. A fantastic group of people who put forth a lot of effort. Universal has also been a fantastic collaborator. My female co-stars are consistently fantastic, and I adore them.” ” My male co-stars, on the other hand, are a different story. This is a condensed version of the information.