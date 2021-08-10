Viewers of ‘The Bachelorette’ criticize Katie for still having feelings for Greg.

The Bachelorette Season 17 has come to an end on ABC, with Katie Thurston receiving a proposal from Blake Moynes at the end of the season. However, Katie’s heated reunion with Greg Grippo on the After the Final Rose special provided the main drama of the finale.

Greg quit the ABC reality show last week after Katie failed to respond to his outpouring of passion in kind. Bachelor Nation erupted on Twitter at that time, with many accusing Greg of gaslighting Katie in their final talk before he departed.

However, while Katie gave him the cold shoulder during the reunion, the tables flipped during After the Final Rose, with much of the Twitter debate being more sympathetic to Greg.

Katie addressed Greg at the reunion, “What it really comes down to is the way you treated me.” You expressed your affection for me in such a way. I was able to fill a void in your heart.

“You bolted the second things became awkward, uncomfortable for you. You’re a deceiver. You have no idea what love is if you think that is love.”

“You came at me as if I did something so bad that you had to leave…,” she said, repeating some of Twitter’s assertions that she had been gaslighted by Greg. Instead of being so disrespectful and emotional, and leaving without even saying goodbye, you might have just been a guy and had a regular conversation.”

Many Bachelorette fans on Twitter questioned this moment. One social media user summed up many of the tweets by posting an image of two cartoon Spider-Mans pointing at each other, with the caption: “Greg getting gaslit by Katie who got gaslit by Greg.” “HOW can Katie not comprehend that when she explains gaslighting, she is ACTIVELY gaslighting?” commented another.

“Gaslighting is a little too common at this point,” Dr. Donna Oriowo, a social worker with therapist directory Monarch, told This website. Some individuals mispronounce the word. “Just because you’re having a disagreement doesn’t imply you’re being gaslit.”

"A special sort of manipulation when someone tries," Dr. Oriowo defined gaslighting.