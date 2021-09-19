Viewers of ‘Sex Education’ Can’t Get Enough of That Rahim Scene in France.

Season 3 of Sex Education is finally here, and fans are already discussing some of the show’s must-see moments.

But one event they didn’t expect was Rahim’s (Sami Outalbali) incident on the school bus home from France, in which he and his ex’s new lover, Adam, formed an unlikely bond (Connor Swindells).

The kids of Moordale go on a school excursion to France in Episode 5 of Sex Education to study more about trench warfare in World War One. Everything went smoothly until they boarded the coach to return home.

Rahim proceeded to the bus restroom, where he found himself in a predicament. In a desperate attempt to clear the toilet, he stuffed his waste into his sock and tossed it out the bus window, smashing against the windscreen of a car traveling alongside the bus.

As if getting hit by flying human excrement wasn’t bad enough, the French family driving the car next door had their windshield wipers on, allowing Rahim’s feces to spread all over the front window, nearly causing a crash.

Mr. Hendricks (Jim Howick) dubbed the scene “flying feces,” and audiences at home were shocked and laughing.

“I just witnessed poo get smeared over a car and I’m not alright,” one Sex Education fan tweeted, while another said, “Okay fine I’m already up to episode 5 of sex education and I’m dying with the entire poo thing holy f*** hahah filthy hilarious.”

Others saw a parallel between the first series’ “it’s my vagina” incident and the boys of Moordale’s “it’s my feces” scene in season three.

“The way we got from it’s my vagina to it’s my poo,” one admirer tweeted, while another added, “Lmao It’s my poo after It’s my vagina,” accompanied with a sobbing face emoji.

#SexEducation how we moved from it’s my vagina to it’s my poo

September 17, 2021 — Sarah (@scullysbrooke)

In the scene, Adam moved forward to protect Rahim from Mr. Hendricks’ public humiliation.

Hendricks had taken it upon himself to track out the criminal. He demanded that all of the boys reveal their ankles in the. This is a condensed version of the information.