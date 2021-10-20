Viewers are stunned by a video of a super-realistic snake cake that has been seen over 1 million times.

Although the “Everything is a Cake” meme peaked in the summer of 2020, hyperrealistic cake artist Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cake Studio in Austin, Texas, continues to dazzle the internet with her incredible creations.

A video from last week, showcasing an astoundingly lifelike portrayal of a python in cake form, has gone popular on Instagram, with over 1.5 million views, 119,000 likes, and nearly 1,500 comments as of this writing.

The format of the most current snake film is similar to that of most previous cake-cutting videos. It starts with what appears to be a yellow ball python coiled into a ball, replete with scales and beady eyes.

The illusion is soon shattered, as a knife appears in the frame and plunges through the “snake’s” body, revealing a chocolate cake within.

