Videos That Have Gone Viral After Wife Suffers Multiple Miscarriages, Raise Thousands for IVF.

Following a series of devastating miscarriages, a couple used social media tool TikTok to raise funds for IVF.

Lucy and Mark Brown of Teesside, England, had been trying to conceive for five years and had already spent £15,000 ($20,440) with no success.

Since a result, the couple decided to use social media to make money, as Mark, 39, is a TikTok producer who uses his username Rightguysreview to post reviews of supermarket items.

The couple were able to earn £4,500 ($6,130) for IVF through views on his video, which includes everything from restaurant reviews to bargain hunting (in vitro fertilization).

“No one has given us a dime,” Mark told Teesside Live, a local news source.

Lucy, a hairdresser, was sterilized after complications with the birth of their now-teenaged son, Sonny.

However, when he grew older, the couple decided to try for another child, but they suffered through seven miscarriages and one ectopic pregnancy.

According to Mark, who spoke to Teesside Live, "We were both down and out, and we were both depressed over the situation. For the two of us, going through all of those miscarriages was a nightmare—it was a heartbreaking blow each time." He went on to say: "Due to my reviews of grocery deals and food, I already had a following on TikTok, so it dawned to me to use the platform to try to aid us.

“Having another kid would be absolutely great, and we never thought social media would be the way to make it happen.”

Mark claimed that the couple is now in the feralization stage of IVF, because to the popularity of his Instagram account, which has 676,400 followers and 16 million likes.

Mark claimed that the couple is now in the feralization stage of IVF, because to the popularity of his Instagram account, which has 676,400 followers and 16 million likes.

He went on to say that through sharing their story in videos like the one below, he hopes to inspire others to do the same: "People have donated their time and minutes to assist us in creating a new existence. Some wonderful people said they put our films on and left them on all night simply to watch them.