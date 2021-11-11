Videos of Travis Scott’s Satanic Conspiracy Theory on the Astroworld Tragedy have been removed.

TikTok is in the midst of removing videos that promote the conspiracy theory that the killings at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival were a “blood sacrifice.”

On Friday night, eight people were killed and hundreds more were injured when a crowd surge toward the stage at NRG Park stadium in Houston, Texas, resulted in mayhem and a tragic stampede among the 50,000 guests.

As the number of lawsuits against Scott and the event’s organizers grew, videos began to circulate accusing him of making a “sacrifice,” with claims that Satanic symbolism was employed for the event.

The stage had been fashioned to resemble the burning gates of hell, according to proponents of the odd belief. Patrons also entered the festival through a gigantic sculpture of Scott’s wide mouth, which has been compared to Hieronymus Bosch’s picture representing the “mouth of hell,” “Christ in Limbo.” On social media, there were even rumors that attendees had been put under a spell before the awful events occurred.

Isaac Weishaupt, host of the podcast Conspiracy Theories and Unpopular Culture, also commented on the alleged symbology.

“So here’s the temple grounds of Astroworld, where they’re telling you flat out you’re about to enter a new realm, a new dimension,” he stated on his show. We’re going to make a sacrifice to the gods, and here’s your rapper, gods.” In the days following the event, videos expressing a similar emotion were also posted on TikTok, in addition to unfounded charges that the tragedy was not an accident being circulated around Twitter.

According to Washington Newsday, TikTok is in the process of eliminating such information, as well as terms related to conspiracies, from its search options.

“Such content was banned because it violated our Community Guidelines,” a TikTok spokeswoman said.

Misinformation is defined as “material that is erroneous or false,” according to TikTok’s Community Guidelines. While we want our community to have respectful discussions on topics that are important to them, we do not tolerate misinformation that harms individuals, our community, or the general public.” “Do not upload conspiratorial content that attacks a specific protected group,” the platform tells users. This is a condensed version of the information.