Videos of People in the United States Playing the ‘Succession’ Theme Song Make a viral video.

On Sunday, fans of America’s most dysfunctional family got a new dose of America’s most dysfunctional family when the critically acclaimed sitcom returned to television.

And the Roy family’s turmoil appeared to inspire a number of viewers musically, as they rushed to social media to post videos of themselves performing renditions of the show’s powerful theme tune.

CNN’s Brian Stelter published a clip of the musical scene that capped the first episode’s New York City premiere only days before Season 3 of the HBO show premiered.

“Tonight’s @succession premiere in NYC finished with a pair of violinists performing the theme music and leading a procession out of the theater,” he said on Twitter.

As they eagerly counted down to the start of the new season, the violinists looked to be the first in a flood of people who contributed their own interpretations of the characteristic tune.

Kevin T. Porter, an actor and producer, recorded himself performing the Succession theme on his piano while NPR’s Sam Sanders played the saxophone.

(@samsanders) Happy Succession Day pic.twitter.com/84m3fNt8YB

Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) (@KevinTPorter) (@KevinTPorter) (@KevinT 17th of October, 2021 “Happy Succession Day,” Porter captioned the video, which had over 160,000 views in only a few hours after it was posted on Sunday.

Oliver Izod, a comedian and musician, also joined in the fun, with a string quartet providing a lighter touch to the musical number.

Izod captioned the video, “Last night I drank beers and arranged the Succession theme tune for string quartet because IM READY TO WATCH THE NEW SEASON NOW PLEASE.”

Others uploaded memes of people dancing to the Succession theme, which was added to the soundtrack, to express their joy at the show’s comeback.

