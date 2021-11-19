Video of a dog climbing through a Starbucks drive-thru window has been seen over 5 million times.

In just four days, a TikTok video of an eager pet dog crawling into a Starbucks drive-thru window became viral. The video has over 5 million views and has received over 537,000 likes and 3,200 comments.

While the cute dog appears to be innocuous, the video has stirred considerable debate in the comments area, with many criticizing Starbucks personnel for permitting a possible health code violation.

Starbucks is famed for its pet-friendly and gratis “Puppuccinos,” which are little cups filled with whipped cream produced just for customers’ dogs.

Despite the pet-friendly option, Starbucks does not allow dogs inside their restaurants, according to The Dog People, a Rover blog. Instead, pets are welcome to wait outside at any of their restaurants.

However, the dog in the TikTok video that went viral couldn’t contain his joy. The video, which was tweeted by @dollface danapace, was shot from the perspective of a car stuck in a drive-thru line. The dog in the next car pokes its head out the front window and lays its paws on the drive-through windowsill. Employees can be seen cooing and chuckling at the dog’s presence in the background.

@dollface danapace said, “When the [Puppuccino] appeals to you,” before adding, “The dog’s name is Booboo.”

When an employee extends his hand to pat the enormous dog, the dog begins to climb out of the van and onto the ledge. A pair of arms protrudes from the drive-through glass, attempting to keep the dog from falling and guiding it to the other side. The dog’s head soon vanishes behind the coffee shop’s wall.

Many users were taken aback by the dog’s enthusiasm, while others raised concerns about the incident’s potential health hazards.

@jennifergridley commented, “The employee’s giggle as she brings him to the window sill is everything.”

@shady nate echoed: “If I worked as a barista, this would literally make my day. I’d boast in front of everyone.” Others, on the other hand, were less enthusiastic about the video. “This is not acceptable,” @jen2270 responded.

“As adorable as this is, keep in mind that having a dog in the kitchen is a major potential health code violation,” @mckooldude added.

@dollface danapace responded to the complaints with a comment of her own. This is a condensed version of the information.