VIDEO: Cops Break a Casino Car Window to Free Dogs Locked Inside

Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department rescued a mother dog and her puppy who had been confined in a car for a long period without water in the scorching summer heat.

Despite the fact that the car was parked in a covered garage, the heat was oppressive in the cramped confines. The forecast predicts a high of 96 degrees.

On July 9, the security staff at the garage next to the Wild Wild West Gambling Hall discovered a distressed adult dog and puppies in the back seat of a parked car. A security guard dialed 911.

Officers came to find the two pets panting and fighting for air inside the car, while their owner was most likely gambling. The sunroof and back windows were slightly ajar, but the stale, dry air had little circulation.

Because of where the dogs were laying in the rear seat and on the back floor, one officer saw that he could smash the passenger-side window without spraying them with glass. He was successful in recovering both dogs in a safe manner.

The exhausted, puzzled, and panting canines in policemen’ arms are captured on video by a body-worn camera.

The canines were transported to a patrol car and sent to a veterinarian for treatment.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, no arrests have been made. The car owner’s identity has not been revealed because the investigation is still continuing.

The police department, on the other hand, released a public statement saying, “Do not leave dogs in the heat.”

It’s a misdemeanor in Nevada to leave a pet inside a car alone “where conditions, including, without limitation, excessive heat or cold, present a significant risk to the pet’s health and safety.”

Thirty-one additional states have similar laws, with differences in who is allowed to save animals in perilous situations. A total of fifteen states allow anyone to help an animal in distress. On private land, only public safety officers and animal control officers are allowed to do so in Nevada.

On July 10, officers in Las Vegas responded to two additional identical emergency calls, each of which required window smashing to save dogs.

The first included rescuing a little puppy who had been locked inside a vehicle for five hours near the Las Vegas Strip. Once the window was fixed, the animal was given water and a cool spot to relax, according to the police department. This is a condensed version of the information.