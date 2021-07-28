VIDEO: A Teen with a Learner’s Permit Accidentally Drives Into A Community Pool

After a teenager with a learner’s permit lost control and splashed down, a tow vehicle carefully winched a car out of a communal swimming pool in Colorado earlier this month.

On July 15, police in Lakewood, Colorado issued a citation for careless driving to the teenage motorist, whose identity was not revealed. The West Metro Fire Department was dispatched to the scene, along with a tow vehicle, to pull the automobile, a black Nissan Infiniti, out of the water.

Despite the fact that the automobile was mostly submerged, no one was harmed in the crash, including the young driver and a passenger, according to Lakewood Police.

The pool is covered with a blanket in the autumn, and children riding toy cars whirl around the identical parking places where the driver threw his Infiniti into the water, according to Google Street View.

The fire department’s dive squad had to plunge underwater with scuba gear to connect the automobile up to a tow line before Ace Towing could haul it out of the pool. Connecting chains to the truck at various spots took roughly 15 minutes.

A diver is seen hooking the automobile to the line in camera footage before the tow rig gently brought it out onto the deck, dripping wet.

In a statement, West Metro Fire Rescue said, “Going in was probably a little easier than coming out.” “On Thursday, July 15, our dive team assisted in the recovery of a car that crashed into a pool in the 1100 block of South Flower Circle.”

In an emergency, the fire department will do “everything it takes to serve,” according to the department.

“Man…,” Lakewood Police tweeted on July 16. It’s a #HotOne today, therefore it’d be a wonderful day to jump in the… pool. Thank you to @WestMetroFire for the follow-up effort, Ace Towing for pulling the car out of the pool, and all that is good in the world for no one being hurt.”

“Just FYI, the perfect line for this is ‘Check out our new Infiniti Pool,’” the department responded hours later, laughing about Twitter users’ comments. The rest of the field is vying for second place.”

Teenagers in Colorado can receive a learner’s permit at the age of 15 if they complete a 30-hour driver’s education course and pass a written test. This is a condensed version of the information.